Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.8% of Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10,957.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.27. 192,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,253. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.87 and a 52-week high of $81.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.09.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

