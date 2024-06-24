Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,469 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 1.5% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $15,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 203,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,475,000 after acquiring an additional 22,221 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,906 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 287,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,856,000 after acquiring an additional 60,972 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 9,636 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.95 on Monday, reaching $79.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,920,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,556. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $80.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.93 and a 200-day moving average of $77.45.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

