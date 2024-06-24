Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $228,390,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,831,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,561,000. DDD Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12,161.9% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 488,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,163,000 after buying an additional 484,167 shares during the period. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,856,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.23. 2,654,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,315,652. The firm has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $80.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.45.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

