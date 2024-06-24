Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.50. 1,965,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,159. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.82. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The company has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

