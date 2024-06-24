Security Financial Services INC. Has $1.30 Million Stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Security Financial Services INC. boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 441.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,322 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

IGM traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.08. The stock had a trading volume of 266,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,271. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $60.65 and a 1-year high of $95.97.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

