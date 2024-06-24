Security Financial Services INC. Has $463,000 Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Security Financial Services INC. raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMB. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,311,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,003,000 after acquiring an additional 277,430 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,042,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,523,000 after purchasing an additional 251,160 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 916.2% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 194,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,058,000 after purchasing an additional 175,530 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 444,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,951,000 after purchasing an additional 171,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 903,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,675,000 after purchasing an additional 156,465 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FMB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.30. 161,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,940. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.26. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.08 and a 12 month high of $51.77.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.