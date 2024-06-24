Security Financial Services INC. Has $9.54 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Security Financial Services INC. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 2.2% of Security Financial Services INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 126,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 21,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.77. The stock had a trading volume of 691,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,683. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.60. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $185.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

