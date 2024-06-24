Security Financial Services INC. Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Security Financial Services INC. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 75.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,139 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 117,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,293,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,800,000 after acquiring an additional 162,689 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $597,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.21. The company had a trading volume of 890,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,215. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $38.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.03.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

