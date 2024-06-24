Security Financial Services INC. Takes $6.27 Million Position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 119,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,272,000. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF comprises 1.4% of Security Financial Services INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Security Financial Services INC. owned 4.69% of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Bush Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.
BINC stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $52.27. The company had a trading volume of 285,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,409. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.04 and its 200 day moving average is $52.11. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.54 and a 1 year high of $52.62.
The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.
