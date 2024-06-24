Security Financial Services INC. Takes $6.27 Million Position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 119,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,272,000. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF comprises 1.4% of Security Financial Services INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Security Financial Services INC. owned 4.69% of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Bush Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Get BlackRock Flexible Income ETF alerts:

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Price Performance

BINC stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $52.27. The company had a trading volume of 285,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,409. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.04 and its 200 day moving average is $52.11. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.54 and a 1 year high of $52.62.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Profile

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Flexible Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.