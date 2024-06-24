SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Down 2.1 %

LEDS stock opened at $1.17 on Thursday. SemiLEDs has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 49.29% and a negative return on equity of 158.17%.

SemiLEDs Company Profile

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

