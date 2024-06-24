Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.
NASDAQ SENEA opened at $56.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.68. Seneca Foods has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $63.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $307.98 million during the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 13.74%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Seneca Foods
Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fruits and Vegetables, Prepared Food Products, and Snack Products. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.
