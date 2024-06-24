Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

NASDAQ SENEA opened at $56.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.68. Seneca Foods has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $63.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $307.98 million during the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 13.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Range Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Seneca Foods by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fruits and Vegetables, Prepared Food Products, and Snack Products. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

