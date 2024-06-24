Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.90

Senior plc (OTC:SNIRF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.90 and last traded at C$1.90, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.95.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and sells high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Flexonics.

