Silence Therapeutics’ (SLN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock.

SLN has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

NASDAQ:SLN opened at $19.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $588.12 million, a P/E ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.34. Silence Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.84 and a twelve month high of $27.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.87.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 million. Silence Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.90% and a negative net margin of 131.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Silence Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 232,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 40,063 shares during the period. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Silence Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $2,315,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Silence Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $8,862,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Silence Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $13,575,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

