Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA) Shares Sold by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 296,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,572 shares during the quarter. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF comprises about 3.9% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF were worth $6,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TUA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.48. The stock had a trading volume of 98,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,839. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average is $22.00. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $23.41.

About Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

