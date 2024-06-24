Single Point Partners LLC Has $43.31 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Single Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 408.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 713,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572,854 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 10.0% of Single Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Single Point Partners LLC owned approximately 0.26% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $43,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.55. 5,772,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,569,042. The company has a market cap of $81.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $61.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.31.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.