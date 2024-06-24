SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$26.00.
A number of brokerages have commented on SRU.UN. CIBC reduced their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$24.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$23.50 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$23.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.
SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.
