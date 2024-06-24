SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading Down 2%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.91 and last traded at $3.92. Approximately 3,238,151 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 42,967,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SOUN. DA Davidson raised their target price on SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, May 13th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 8.84 and a quick ratio of 8.84.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 183.49% and a negative return on equity of 163.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total value of $240,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,042.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 883,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total value of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,042.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOUN. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the first quarter worth about $1,335,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 18.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,166,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,466,000 after buying an additional 2,064,340 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 3rd quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. 19.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

