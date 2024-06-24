Southland Equity Partners LLC Acquires 1,471 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IQLT traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $39.25. 718,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,339. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.24 and a 200-day moving average of $38.45. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $32.28 and a 12 month high of $40.69. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

