Southland Equity Partners LLC Acquires 1,869 Shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI)

Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 17,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 574,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,666,000 after acquiring an additional 56,447 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 181,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 19,425 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 226,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 96,875 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,394,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,871,000 after purchasing an additional 47,123 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF alerts:

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Stock Performance

DIVI traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.44. 137,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,927. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $33.15. The firm has a market cap of $779.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.37.

About Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.