Southland Equity Partners LLC Acquires 845 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Southland Equity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $162.95. 1,630,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,185,371. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.77. The company has a market cap of $116.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $163.81.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.