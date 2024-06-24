Southland Equity Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Southland Equity Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IMTM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,779,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,264,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,058,000 after purchasing an additional 968,982 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.31. 169,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,957. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $30.38 and a 12-month high of $39.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.06. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

