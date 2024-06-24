Southland Equity Partners LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,149,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,326.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,677,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,982 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,444,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,541,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $22,174,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.33. 295,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,570. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $99.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.92.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.