Southland Equity Partners LLC Reduces Position in First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Southland Equity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust International IPO ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FPXI. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust International IPO ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,420,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC raised its stake in First Trust International IPO ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 80,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust International IPO ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,708,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust International IPO ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust International IPO ETF alerts:

First Trust International IPO ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

First Trust International IPO ETF stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.07. 10,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,363. First Trust International IPO ETF has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $48.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.62 and its 200-day moving average is $44.84. The stock has a market cap of $160.04 million, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.81.

First Trust International IPO ETF Profile

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.