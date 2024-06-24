SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Acquired by Southland Equity Partners LLC

Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 355,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,081,000 after purchasing an additional 100,294 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,335,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,404,000 after buying an additional 370,483 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 144,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 29,840 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2,662.2% during the fourth quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 7,827 shares during the period. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 175,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $35.15. 4,316,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,185,672. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $36.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.66 and its 200 day moving average is $34.78. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.