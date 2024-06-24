SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 1.5% of RDA Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $49.21. 1,426,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,470,037. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.84 and a 200 day moving average of $47.99. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $39.51 and a twelve month high of $50.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

