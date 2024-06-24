SPDR S&P/ASX 50 Fund (SFY) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.62 on July 11th

SPDR S&P/ASX 50 Fund (ASX:SFY – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.617 per share on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th.
SPDR S&P/ASX 50 Fund Stock Performance
