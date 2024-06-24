Steem Price Reaches $0.19 (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000305 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Steem has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $89.43 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,000.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.82 or 0.00599722 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.63 or 0.00115285 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00009156 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00036093 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.06 or 0.00260413 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00042716 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00071258 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 464,858,667 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

