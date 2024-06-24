Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SRCL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.00.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $57.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.49. Stericycle has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $59.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $664.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.42 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stericycle will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Stericycle by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,987,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,762,000 after acquiring an additional 705,586 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,061,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,601,000 after purchasing an additional 277,896 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,460,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,766,000 after purchasing an additional 271,025 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,328,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,506,000 after purchasing an additional 233,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Stericycle by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 583,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,733,000 after buying an additional 208,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

