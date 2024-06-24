StockNews.com Upgrades Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) to “Sell”

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AAOI. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $354.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.99.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $40.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.56 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 30.65% and a negative return on equity of 16.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAOI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 9,687.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 853,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,498,000 after purchasing an additional 845,223 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 875.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 631,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after acquiring an additional 567,056 shares in the last quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 380.6% during the 4th quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong now owns 637,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,311,000 after acquiring an additional 504,610 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $9,716,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 29.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,954,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,089,000 after acquiring an additional 442,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

