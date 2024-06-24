Stratis One Day Volume Hits $43,703.79 (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.0453 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a market cap of $21.46 million and $43,703.79 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,415.95 or 0.05428335 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00039737 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00008519 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00015260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00012587 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00010652 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

