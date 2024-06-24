Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Trading Down 3.6%

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.64 and last traded at $43.95. Approximately 246,165 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 777,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.57.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GPCR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.19.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 17.8% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Structure Therapeutics by 210.2% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,510,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,530 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in Structure Therapeutics by 75.3% during the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 65,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,076,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,994,000 after acquiring an additional 532,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

