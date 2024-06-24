Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SU. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 39.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 13,126 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,196,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 65.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 871,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,962,000 after purchasing an additional 345,757 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 255,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 10,251 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 20.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 45,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE SU traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,702,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,695,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.77 and its 200-day moving average is $35.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 15.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 35.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Raymond James raised Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

