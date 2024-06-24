SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on STKL. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SunOpta has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.25.

STKL stock opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.63. SunOpta has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $7.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.78.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a positive return on equity of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 50.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 18.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

