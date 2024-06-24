Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Down 0.2%

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) was down 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.16 and last traded at $32.45. Approximately 192,815 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,384,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.53.

SYM has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Symbotic from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.69.

The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.20 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.69.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $424.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.98 million. Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. On average, analysts predict that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Symbotic news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 8,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $356,000.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,012 shares in the company, valued at $928,304.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 8,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $356,000.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,304.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $235,670.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,434.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,214 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,760 in the last quarter. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYM. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Symbotic during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Symbotic by 166.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Symbotic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

