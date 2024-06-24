Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Boosted by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 606.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,765 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its position in Tesla by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSLA traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $183.14. The company had a trading volume of 49,072,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,670,938. The company has a market capitalization of $584.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.95, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.32. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $299.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $293.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.68.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,855 shares of company stock worth $19,285,643. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

