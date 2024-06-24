The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.58

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.58 and last traded at $34.50, with a volume of 327702 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRP shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Get The Baldwin Insurance Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Baldwin Insurance Group

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Up 5.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling at The Baldwin Insurance Group

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54.

In related news, insider James Morgan Roche sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $153,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 233,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,147,404.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel Galbraith sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $31,990.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,126 shares in the company, valued at $957,435.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Morgan Roche sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $153,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 233,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,147,404.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock worth $510,385 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $202,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $203,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRP Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.