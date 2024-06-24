The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $147,987.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Willard T. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total transaction of $135,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,864.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $147,987.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THG. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 11,733.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 465,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,465,000 after purchasing an additional 461,109 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 965,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,217,000 after acquiring an additional 414,993 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,900,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,214,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,467,000 after acquiring an additional 264,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 417,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,725,000 after acquiring an additional 250,254 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $123.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.30. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $138.30.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 7.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 76.23%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

