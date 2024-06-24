The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) is Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the quarter. The Hartford Financial Services Group makes up about 2.6% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $6,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 3,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 25,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $7,186,697.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at $6,896,840.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $7,186,697.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at $6,896,840.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $1,847,801.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,301.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE HIG traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,973,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,901. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.12 and a 200 day moving average of $93.80. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.82 and a 1-year high of $103.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.09). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

