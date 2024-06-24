The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Southern by 2.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,028,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,287,000 after purchasing an additional 44,882 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 374,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,261,000 after acquiring an additional 21,570 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Southern by 0.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,074,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Southern by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,737,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $694,953,000 after acquiring an additional 163,986 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 102.1% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 55,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 28,055 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.46. 8,477,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,576,425. The stock has a market cap of $85.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $61.56 and a 52-week high of $80.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.73 and its 200 day moving average is $72.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Southern had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $684,815.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,117,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on SO shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Southern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

