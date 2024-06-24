Theta Fuel Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.42 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $465.69 million and approximately $10.42 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0706 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00040011 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00008721 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00012946 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00011038 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,591,905,384 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.