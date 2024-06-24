Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading 2.4% Higher

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.71 and last traded at $1.70. 3,617,128 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 27,686,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Tilray Stock Up 1.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilray

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 415,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 150,247 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tilray by 1,038.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 1,066,137 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Tilray during the 3rd quarter worth $2,023,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Tilray by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,519,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 155,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tilray during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 9.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

See Also

