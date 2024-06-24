Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.24

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$15.24 and last traded at C$15.23, with a volume of 85381 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.87.

A number of analysts recently commented on TCL.A shares. Cormark lifted their price objective on Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Transcontinental from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Transcontinental from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Transcontinental from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Transcontinental presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of C$1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.87.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

