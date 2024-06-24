TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $92.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on TransUnion from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on TransUnion from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on TransUnion from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on TransUnion from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TransUnion from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.73.

TRU stock opened at $73.77 on Thursday. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $82.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.09. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of -51.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.62.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.62 million. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 14.26% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.37%.

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $144,307.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,105,548.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $144,307.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,105,548.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $511,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,586.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,551 shares of company stock valued at $783,880. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRU. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in TransUnion by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 206.7% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

