Traynor Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. United Community Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Barclays upgraded Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $8.96 on Monday, hitting $317.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,679,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,532. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.44 and a 1 year high of $329.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

