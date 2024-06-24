Traynor Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Nucor by 208.0% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 54.1% in the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 716.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUE traded down $1.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $156.22. 1,082,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.20 and a 200 day moving average of $178.19. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $140.07 and a 12-month high of $203.00.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.71%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.38.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

