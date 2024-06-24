Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $1.12 Million Position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PML. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 742.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares during the period.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

PML remained flat at $8.49 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,073. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $9.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.40.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

