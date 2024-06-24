Traynor Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $2,281,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CURE traded up $2.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.82. 32,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,964. Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $75.39 and a 1 year high of $127.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.39 million, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.58.

The Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3X Shares (CURE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Health Care Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x levered exposure to a market cap weighted sub-index of the S&P 500 that tracks the performance of US listed health care companies. CURE was launched on Jun 15, 2011 and is managed by Direxion.

