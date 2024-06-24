Traynor Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,108 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,585,000 after acquiring an additional 30,552 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 343,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,966,000 after purchasing an additional 25,822 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $501.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,042,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,160,047. The stock has a market cap of $454.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $505.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $480.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $463.95.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

