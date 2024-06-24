UBS Group Trims Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Target Price to $120.00

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on JBL. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Argus cut Jabil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $142.63.

Get Jabil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Jabil

Jabil Price Performance

JBL stock opened at $113.19 on Friday. Jabil has a one year low of $100.18 and a one year high of $156.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Jabil had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 40.30%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Jabil will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.91%.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $2,013,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,591,095. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,100,023.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,687.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total value of $2,013,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,591,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,877 shares of company stock valued at $3,519,883. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Jabil during the first quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.