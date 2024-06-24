Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) Director Robby Sai Kit Chang Sells 60,100 Shares

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 60,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.02, for a total value of C$121,402.00.

Shares of TSE URE opened at C$1.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 11.83, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.24. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.22 and a 1-year high of C$2.72. The firm has a market cap of C$551.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.06). Analysts anticipate that Ur-Energy Inc. will post 0.0469672 earnings per share for the current year.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

